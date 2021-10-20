Orbis Macau promotes eye health through Action for Sight 2021

Sight-saving charity organization Orbis’s Macau Office has called for awareness of protecting the eyes with the launch of its annual initiative Action for Sight.

From today until December 9, the public can show their support by donating to Action for Sight online via https://orbismacau.shoppoint.mo and at the same time collecting the limited-edition Action for Sight pins.

“By donating MOP100 or above, donors will receive one of the two adorably designed pins,” the charity noted in a statement.

This year’s initiative is themed Keep an Eye On Eyesight. The charity hopes to remind the public to take better care of their eyes. Furthermore, as part of the initiative, an Eye Allergy in Children online survey will also be carried out from now to November 15 to create greater awareness for the people of Macau.

Action for Sight is organized annually alongside World Sight Day to advocate the importance of eye health and care to the Macau community and raise vital resources for the sight-saving programs and sustainable trainings of Orbis. The World Sight Day is especially selected to be on the second Thursday of every October by the WHO and the International Association of Preventive Blindness, to promote eye health and care. AL