Outbreak in Zhuhai leads to testing 10,000 people from 7 local schools

The Covid-19 outbreak in the Nanping district of the neighboring city of Zhuhai has led, so far, to the testing of 9,300 people among students, teachers, and other staff members from seven local schools, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has reported.

According to the same health authorities, the schools involved include Fukien School, Ilha Verde Secondary School of Macau Chamber of Commerce, Santa Teresa School, Saint Joseph Diocesan College (5th School), Choi Nong Chi Tai School, Our Lady of Fatima School, and the Sacred Heart Canossian College (kindergarten section).

The Health Bureau (SSM) decided to test a total of 9,300 people after four people were found to be close contacts of infected patients in Nanping and another 29 have been considered as secondary level contacts.

Undergoing testing are a total of 8,400 students, 720 teachers, and 170 staff members from the schools.

According to information from the Center, until around 5 p.m. yesterday, a total of 7,985 people had completed the test sample collection and, from those, 6,696 tests have already returned results, all being negative.

The SSM expressed hope that the last few people yet to complete sampling could do so yesterday so that the testing and results can be completed today.

Some of the people listed to be tested have informed local authorities that they have already been tested through other methods, as they are currently across the border.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau also noted that the decision to carry out tests upon the whole school population of the seven schools involved aimed to reduce the concerns of parents and students.