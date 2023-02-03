Outer Harbour Terminal adjustments due to vessel ‘swap’

The changes to the layout of the berths at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal in Macau are due to a commercial and operational decision from the operator TurboJet regarding the type of vessel currently in use, Michael Chan, Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager of Shun Tak – China Travel Ship Management Ltd, told the Times.

“During the initial phase of operation resumption, we are currently deploying vessels with larger carrying capacity, including Foilcat, to accommodate more passengers at each sailing,” Chan said.

He further explained that the ongoing construction of the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge, and how these works affect the operation of the Outer Harbour terminal, has also contributed to this decision.

As it occurred on last January 31, TurboJet company had to cancel some trip schedules as well as detour others to the Pac On Terminal in Taipa, due to reasons related to the bridge construction that interfere in the maritime traffic in and out of the Outer Harbour. This situation is likely to repeat itself this year.

Questioned by the Times on the resumption of sailings using the Jetfoil, Chan said the company is “gearing up efforts in building capacity to resume Jetfoil operation in our plan.”

Among factors contributing to the non-resumption of trips between the two special administrative regions using this emblematic vessel is its incompatibility with the terminal facilities at Pac On, which, in case of need for a last-minute change of the arrival point in Macau (due to the Bridge construction) can see problems arise.

Still, he said that currently there are sufficient berths to support the operations in both terminals.

Questioned about whether this change on the berths, namely by the removal of the pontoons that allow the berthing of the Jetfoil vessels, was a motive of any change in the functioning of the terminal or in the concession itself, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) explained that the pontoons, used for passenger embarkation and disembarkation, “are property of the concessionaire,” noting that the DSAMA does not need to approve these changes in any way the concession contract.

“The concessionaires will adjust the number of pontoons at the berth according to their sailing schedules and plan of deploying vessels,” DSAMA spokesperson Criscilla Lei also told the Times.

Currently, the Outer Harbour terminal is operated by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM) which won a public tender held in 2018 and is valid for a period of eight years.

The bid of STDM, which won the concession tender, was almost 4-fold higher (MOP1.8 billion) than the second higher bid (MOP500,000) from China Communications Construction Company – Third Harbor Consultants Company Limited. A third bid of just MOP350,000 was also at the tender, by the CSI Group Ltd, a company that currently holds the concession for the management of the commercial spaces of the Taipa ferry terminal (Pac On).