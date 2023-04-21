Outer Harbour terminal to be halted Apr. 28

Due to the construction of the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge, ferry services from the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal will be halted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Apr. 28, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) announced yesterday, adding that the suspension is necessary for public safety. The bureau also said that ferry operators will add services at the Taipa Maritime Terminal to compensate for the missed ferries. The DSAMA referred travellers to the Macao Maritime Info app for updates.

