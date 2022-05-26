Outpatient consultations in 2021 increase 12.7% to nearly 2m

Hospital outpatient consultations increased by 12.7% year-on-year to 1,962,000, with those aged 15-24 up 23.6% to 139,000, according to data from the Health Bureau (SSM).

Consultations in Paediatrics/Neonatology (92,000) soared by 22.7%, while those in Dermatology (130,000), Otorhinolaryngology (97,000) and Chinese Medicine (215,000) went up by 15.7%, 13.2% and 12.8% respectively.

On the other hand, consultations in Gynecology/Obstetrics (90,000) dropped by 4.7%.

Number of inpatients grew by 7.5% to 58,000, and the average hospital stay rose by 0.1 day to 7.7 days. With a lengthened hospital stay, the occupancy rate of inpatient beds went up by 4.5 percentage points to 70.7%.

Emergency service recipients also rose by 13.8% year-on-year to 390,000; while surgical operations performed in 2021 went up by 5.2% to about 19,000 cases, of which Ophthalmology operations (3,357 cases) grew by 20.4%.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,370,000 doses of vaccines were administered at hospitals and primary health care establishments in 2021, an upsurge of 246.7% year-on-year.

Most of the vaccinations were inactivated Covid-19 vaccine (803,000 doses) and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (171,000 doses).

A total of 8,624,000 nucleic acid tests for the novel coronavirus were conducted at hospitals and primary healthcare establishments in 2021.

According to the registration information of the SSM, there were 1,888 doctors and 2,742 nurses in Macau in 2021, a year-on-year growth of 5.5% and 6.8% respectively. The numbers of doctors and nurses per 1,000 head of population both went up by 0.2 to 2.8 and 4.0 respectively.