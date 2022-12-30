Over 100 tourism representatives join MGTO seminar in HK

Over 100 tourism industry representatives have attended a seminar organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in Hong Kong, the MGTO has announced.

The MGTO also organized 185 associated seminar sessions to enable different stakeholders to conduct negotiations, 115 of which were conducted virtually, and 70 in person.

These sessions were to give Macau and Hong Kong representatives the opportunity to share resources to revive the industry, the MGTO said.

Two days ago, Hong Kong ended its vaccine pass requirement for indoor venues, as well as other Covid-19 restrictions.

At the same time, Macau ended centralized quarantine for arrivals regardless of their country of origin.

The MGTO presented Macau’s latest tourism offerings, information about the city’s current Covid-19 procedures, transport resources, tourist spots and events.

The MGTO used digital technologies to help participants visualize local tourism elements, such as new accommodation facilities and tourist attractions. It also answered questions about Macau’s hospitality industry.

The MGTO said the seminar was necessary because Hong Kong had always been the city’s second largest tourism source market.

With travel restrictions in both cities being gradually loosened, the MGTO would like to encourage more Hong Kong tourists to extend their periods of stay and to revive the city’s economy.

Recently, the number of tourists per day has not exceeded 10,000.

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said that, last night, Macau welcomed the first Hong Kong tour group since border restrictions began in 2020.