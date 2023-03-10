Over 10,000 fire inspections held since 2022

A total of 10,519 fire inspections have been conducted, of which 2,506 were targeted at restaurants and shops from last year to January this year, according to the Office of the Secretary for Security.

Guidelines on inspections will be updated in a timely manner, and inspections of restaurants and shops will be further strengthened for better community fire safety.

The Office of the Secretary for Security said in its reply to the written inquiry from lawmaker Lo Choi In that the Fire Services Bureau (CB) continues to promote electrical safety to residents in various ways. The bureau has already conducted fire safety promotions at over 30,000 units as of January this year.

The CB is also paying attention to the regulation of household appliances. According to CB, the franchisees of problematic products will be urged to stop selling the products and remove them from their shelves immediately. The bureau will also undertake safety inspections on random samples, including small household appliances, in the market.

During 2022, CB dealt with 816 fires. Approximately 64% of them were induced by stoves left on, electrical short-circuits, burning incense, the quest for arson, and equipment failure. The bureau launched 605 fire safety promotion events last year to bring more attention to fire safety within society. Staff Report