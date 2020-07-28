Over 100,000 residents topped up e-vouchers

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, 108,000 local residents have topped up their consumer vouchers at designated institutions.

Yesterday was the first day when residents with zero balance on their consumption smartcards can top up for the second phase of the government’s subsidy scheme to boost locals’ spending.

The government advised that cards with a remaining balance should be topped up on August 1.

The second round of the subsidy amounts to 5,000 patacas and will be given to approximately 737,000 local residents.

Residents can top up their e-vouchers at 190 top-up points across the city, including 29 venues on government premises, 31 community association venues, 127 bank branches and three MacauPass service points.

Registration or presentation of ID at the top-up sites is not needed.

The 5,000 pataca e-vouchers could be used between August 1 and December 1, and have a maximum limit of 300 per day – similar to the first phase of the subsidy scheme.

All of the unused funds from the first round will be rendered void at midnight on August 1 and will revert to the government.

Figures from the government provided on July 17 shows that only a third of local residents have used the entire first amount of 3,000 patacas.

In the first round, a total of 624,000 cards were issued, representing an injection of 1.87 billion patacas into the market.

Residents who have not registered for, obtained, or lost their card in the first round can get a new card without any prior registration.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, 3,085 new e-vouchers have been issued.

These residents can only obtain their new card at six government offices, such as the bureau’s office at Largo do São Domingos and the government service center at Areia Preta. LV