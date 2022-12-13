Over 200 residents violate electoral bribery laws over ‘free catering, gifts’

Electoral bribery in the seventh Legislative Assembly (AL) Elections involving provision of “free tour, catering and gifts” to some 200 citizens has been detected by the corruption watchdog.

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has alleged a nomination committee trustee provided gifts in exchange for voters’ signatures on application forms to nominate his group to the AL Elections Affairs Management Committee.

The investigation allegedly showed the trustee of the group and a tour guide, who were responsible for coordinating a half-day tour, arranged catering and gifts, including laundry liquid and umbrellas on which the slogan asking people to vote for that group was published, “successfully lured more than 200 voters to write down their personal information and sign the forms.”

All of the aforementioned items were paid for by the trustee.

During the investigation by the CCAC, many people admitted learning about a free tour and catering by signing the forms through their mobile software or word of mouth. Right before the tour, they were persuaded to be part of a group photo in front of the Public Administration Building.

The concerned trustee of the group, the tour guide and more than 200 voters allegedly violated electoral bribery laws under the Electoral Law of the AL.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office. The CCAC has reminded all citizens that offenders committing electoral bribery are liable to a maximum of eight-years’ imprisonment. Suspended sentences or alternative penalties including a fine are not allowed.