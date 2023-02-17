Over 2,000 volunteers already registered for the National Games

Over 2,000 people have already filled out applications to become volunteers for Macau’s hosting of the 15th National Games of China in 2025, the president of the Sports Bureau (ID), Pun Weng Kun, said yesterday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Sports Committee held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Pun said that the preparations ahead of the games, which will be co-hosted by Guangdong province and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, are going smoothly, noting the enthusiastic response from the volunteers, with applications gathered from over 2,000 interested parties in just five days.

According to information published previously, a total of 10,000 volunteers aged 16 and above will be recruited for the National Games in Macau. After verification of their information, applicants will be able to participate in various training courses and activities conducted by the Organising Committee, which will commence this year. On completion of the training, volunteers will be arranged to fill different positions within the games and events.

The volunteer training program is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 and includes a series of theoretical and practical courses.

The ID president also added that, to train for the National Games, a delegation of Macau athletes will participate this year in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou.

Remarking on the hosting of the 70th Macau Grand Prix in November this year, one of the topics in discussion at the meeting, Pun confirmed that the plan is to follow a similar model to the one used in the 60th edition, with races and other complementary activities taking place over the course of nine days, including two weekends.

The president of ID and Coordinator of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee also said that events such as a “Fun Run” on the Guia Circuit are part of the plans of the organizers, who are now focusing most of their attention on securing the return of the FIA events, namely the FIA Formula 3 World Cup.