Over 30 awards given in sustainability design contest

CESL Asia and the Macau Youth Art Association have co-organized the “CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative Teen’s Design Contest 2022 – Sustainable City Mascot” event, inviting Macau students aged 12 to 17 to design a mascot that personifies their expectation of what a sustainable city represents.

Held for the third year, Antonio Trindade, president and CEO of CESL Asia, explained that the aim of the contest is to encourage students to “explore the concepts of urban sustainability and sustainable lifestyles.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Don Bosco Auditorium within the University of Saint Joseph yesterday.

The Golden Creative Award was awarded to Wong Hou (Escola Hou Kong), the Golden Visual Award to Lam Nok Hei (Escola Secundária Lou Hau) and the Silver Creative Award to Wong Si Weng (Colégio de Santa Rosa de Lima – Secção Chinesa).

The Silver Visual Award was given to Cheok Ka Him (Escola Secundária Lou Hau), while the Bronze Award was awarded to Yang Qi Cheng (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School). 30 Merit Awards and the Online Popularity Award were also awarded.

CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative (CSII), a corporate initiative, regularly organizes activities for children and youth education, inclusive sports, environmental protection and public welfare. The initiative aims to develop CESL Asia’s core leadership with a capacity to invest in the development of local talent and contribute to the development of a more sustainable and inclusive community. Staff Reporter



*Macau Daily Times is a

media partner of the event.