Over 36,000 receive Covid-19 jab

A total of 75,587 people have made appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced. Of these, 36,459 vaccinations have been completed as of

4 p.m. yesterday. Since the start of vaccination, 97 adverse event notifications, including one serious adverse event, have been reported. Health authorities continue to call on residents to make appointments for vaccinations to achieve a Covid-19 herd immunity in the SAR.

Quarantine for HK arrivals reduced to 14 days

People arriving in Macau from Hong Kong and who have been in the neighboring region for at least the prior two weeks will now see their quarantine time in medical observation in Macau reduced from 21 to 14 days, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced in a statement. The center also noted that after the 14-day isolation period, these people will continue to be subjected to the seven days of self-health management.

19 suspected illegal workers in Feb

The Public Security Police Force reported that a total of 19 suspected illegal workers were detected last month. This was following both joint and sole operations against illegal workers launched by a different bureau. The inspections were carried out in approximately 373 construction sites, private flats, commercial and industrial establishments, among others.