Over 5,500 stranded TNRs reemployed due to ‘China visa’ policy

More than 5,500 non-resident workers (TNR) who had become stranded in Macau after losing their jobs due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been able to be reemployed due to the “China Visa” policy measure, Secretary Wong Sio Chak said at the AL yesterday. The measure allows stranded foreign workers who are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines to apply for a tourist visa for the mainland where they can enter and stay for a short period. This then means they can comply with the new rule that mandates workers must be outside Macau borders to apply and enter Macau only with the work permit already approved in order to manage TNR quotas.

Restrictions on Southern African visitors

Macau has imposed last week restrictions for visitors coming from eight southern African countries, where omicron, a new coronavirus variant, was first been identified. Individuals that stayed in those countries over the last 21 days cannot fly to Macau. The countries are, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique or Malawi Macau’s move comes as more and more countries are imposing travel restrictions, even though much remains unknown about omicron.