Over 6,000 business visitors entered Macau to attend conventions this month

Over 6,000 business visitors have so far entered Macau this month to participate in business activities such as conventions and seminars, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) revealed in a statement.

According to the same statement, “IPIM facilitated several conventions of large enterprises in Macau in February, bringing more than 6,000 business travelers to the city from various provinces and cities in the mainland,” IPIM said, adding new impetus to the diversified economic development.

IPIM says that this was the first of a series of initiatives to take place over the “One-stop” MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Bidding and Support in the Macau system, which aims to develop the high-end MICE market and increase the staying time of business travelers.

For this, IPIM is providing support to event venues as well as targeted assistance to event organizers to integrate MICE activities and design unique and authentic cultural experience itineraries to drive more business cooperation and visitor spending.

According to the service information, many of the conventions’ organizers chose to arrange local tours with a duration of three days or more to allow the business travelers to experience more of the city on either side of the main event that brings them to Macau in a “Tourism+MICE” approach.

Information also collected by IPIM shows that some organizers of five-day, four-night conventions in Macau have been said to be satisfied with the “city’s prime location, convenient transportation, and sophisticated convention and exhibition facilities,” adding that such factors contributed to reducing the time required for organizing events.

Some of these event organizers have also said they plan to hold more conventions in Macau in April this year.