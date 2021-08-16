Over 80,000 households complete census questionnaire

The 15-day data collection process for the Population Census covering all households in Macau has passed its halfway point, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) announced last night.

By August 14, over 80,000 households in Macau had completed and submitted the census questionnaire, accounting for about 38.5% of total households.

More than 90% of these households completed the census online, with the rest completing the questionnaire via telephone interview or paper form. Although this online completion rate surpasses that of the previous census, the overall response rate is not as high because door-to-door data collection has been suspended as a result of the pandemic prevention and control measures.

In view of an increase in demand for the hotline service of the Population Census, DSEC has increased the capacity of the Census Hotline to 90 lines, which will enable staff to handle enquiries, telephone interviews and applications for access to the online questionnaire more efficiently.

DSEC has also set up 12 census questionnaire collection points in different districts in the city. Households may return their completed short-form paper questionnaire to any of the collection points. LV