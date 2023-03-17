PAL to resume flights to Macau in May 

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced the airline will resume regular flights between Manila and Macau, and will ramp up the frequency of flights between Manila and Beijing, China, to six-weekly by May. Quoting the airline’s president, Stanley Ng, the state media outlet reported the “decision to invest in these nonstop flights means that we can help boost tourism and introduce more foreign visitors to enjoy our local attractions and some of the world’s best beaches and adventure destinations.” The airline is expecting continued strong market recovery, hence there are plans to enhance and upgrade the fleet.

Taiwan’s USD165 subsidy applicable to HK, Macau tourists

Taiwan earlier this month announced an initiative that seeks to attract travelers mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Europe and America, by paying up to USD165 to half a million tourists to visit the island. The government said it will provide aid of up to USD658 to 90,000 tourist groups. The subsidy will be sent digitally, and tourists will be able to use the funds to cover their expenses, including accommodation and food. According to authorities, the strategy seeks to attract six million tourists by the end of 2023, double that number by 2024 and achieve 10 million visitors by 2025.

Over 4,500 pensioners failed to provide proof-of-life

Of the approximately 148,000 beneficiaries receiving old-age and disability pension this year, about 4,559 still have not yet provided proof-of-life, the Social Security Fund (FSS) has said. According to the law, beneficiaries are required to provide proof-of-life every year, otherwise their pension payment will be affected. If a beneficiary has not provided proof-of-life by the end of March, the related pension payment will be suspended from April, the bureau said.

Citywide Consumption Carnival ends with grand lucky draw for MOP1m

A total of 78 lucky draw winners in the Consumption Carnival won prizes including cash, catering and accommodation services worth MOP3 million, among them cash prizes totaling MOP1 million. The list of winners was published on the official webpage yesterday. The carnival, which concluded at the end of February, was organized by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) and the Macao Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by various companies. About 23,000 merchants participated. MOP1 billion e-coupons were distributed during the four-month event, boosting over MOP1.65 billion of consumption. The grand lucky draw winners were drawn from 21 million eligible transactions.