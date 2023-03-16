Palazzo Versace to ‘soft open’ in April

The last of the three hotels that together comprise the integrated resort of the Grand Lisboa Palace in Cotai – the Palazzo Versace – is to “soft open” before the end of next month, Daisy Ho, executive director of SJM Holdings confirmed yesterday, on the sidelines of the presentation of this year’s Dragon Boats Races event.

The Palazzo Versace is the last of the three hotels also including the Grand Lisboa Palace (inaugurated on July 30, 2021) and The Karl Lagerfeld (on December 3, 2021).

The hotel comprises a 20-floor tower featuring 270 guestrooms and suites and will be the first hotel in Asia to be designed by a fashion house.

At the same opportunity, SJM’s chairperson also revealed the gaming concessionaire’s plans for several sporting events. As well as being the title sponsor of this year’s Dragon Boat Races, the company is also planning to hold a martial arts event, to be hosted during the summer holidays, and a golf event to take place in the second half of this year, and a tennis event, part of China Open.

Besides these four events, SJM will also be among the main sponsors for the 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix, Ho also confirmed. RM