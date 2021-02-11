Panda pavilion free during Spring Festival Holiday

The Macau Giant Panda Pavilion and Cute Animal Zone of the Flora Garden will be free of charge during the upcoming Spring Festival Holiday. Between February 12 and February 21, the panda pavilion will be open. The Cute Animal Zone of the Flora Garden will be open between February 12 and February 14 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Macao Museum updates website

The Macao Museum launched a new version of its official website with more interactive elements, including a virtual exhibition space and a 720-degree display of selected collections, according to a statement released by the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The new website also contains information on approximately 300 collections, enabling visitors to instantly share information on valuable collections and further enhancing the promotion of electronic access to cultural and museum resources. The museum is currently holding a special exhibition, “Memory of the Past – Exhibition of the Macao Museum Postcards Collection.”

Morais drainage project’s first phase completed

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has completed the first phase of drainage works on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais. DSSOPT plans to expand the existing public drainage network around the area by installing rainwater and wastewater collectors, repaving roadways and sidewalks, installing metal railings, and repairing damaged sections of pavement.The second phase of the work is expected to start after the Lunar New Year.