Pandemic peak reached: SSM

Macau has reached the peak of the current wave of the pandemic, as residents have grappled with the rapid spread of Covid.

Although, following Beijing, asymptomatic cases are no longer reported as they have become impossible to track, many businesses closed for several days due to employee shortages.

In the city center, nearly all shops have closed by 8 p.m. and many food and beverage outlets have remained closed, while 24-hour supermarkets have been operating on limited hours.

Since the outbreak started, about 40% of the medical staff at the private Kiang Wu Hospital have been infected by the virus.

Macau has seen a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could be overwhelmed. There have also been complaints over the lack of antipyretics to reduce fever in local pharmacies.

In a TDM’s radio show, Dr Cheng Tam Fei, acting director of the public hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, has said that the city has already reached the peak of the pandemic, echoing the sentiments from Health Bureau (SSM) director Alvis Lo that forecasted the outbreak to peak by the beginning of January following the easing of restrictions, despite the rising number of cases.

“In general, we have a lot of cases. We are already at the peak of the pandemic. We have an enormous number of cases,” Cheng said.

China announced a major easing of its rigid “zero-Covid” restrictions two weeks ago, and Macau followed suit.

Meanwhile, the high infection rate has placed extra pressure on the already-stressed medical services during the cold winter.

In line with this, the 24-hour outpatient ward at the government hospital has been temporarily converted into an observation ward for the A&E Department, the SSM has announced.

Although many of those who are newly infected are staying home, it is still difficult to obtain a clear picture of the virus’ spread. The new reporting rules could make that even harder.

However, last week, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said that there would be no backtracking on plans to reopen the city as the easing of restrictions was aimed at allowing normal life to resume.

In Hong Kong, the government will scrap some of its Covid-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travelers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues, the city’s leader said yesterday.

Hong Kong is preparing for the January reopening of its borders with China, which had previously imposed harsh restrictions and snap lockdowns to stamp out the virus.