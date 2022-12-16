Parking meters to only accept e-payment

Parking meters will begin accepting digital payment only, a parliamentary committee has announced, according to local media.

The parliament’s First Standing Committee met yesterday morning to discuss the public parking service system. Topical officials led by Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário sat-in to answer questions.

After the meeting, a press conference, presided over by committee president Ella Lei and supported by committee secretary Becky Song, was held.

As per previous government announcements and due to the increased difficulty in sourcing meters that accept cash, the government has proposed only allowing parking meters that take e-payment.

Other parking spaces, such as parking lots, will be allowed to accept both cash and e-payment.

According to Lei and cited by local media Macao Daily News, a public tender will be opened to determine the future administration of the city’s parking meters.

The current administration contract will end on April 30, 2023.

While discussing the new mode of roadside parking, government officials explained to committee members that the change is needed because some roadside parking spaces are tight, operationally inconvenient and the system is reacting too slowly to instructions.

Officials also said it is difficult to set out criteria for establishing roadside parking spaces as the scope for consideration is wide. Factors that need to be considered include the existence of parking lots nearby and the smooth passage of public buses.

The officials did not have plans to encourage the use to parking lots.