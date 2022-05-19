Parliament reminds tax agency to reach taxpayers virtually

While considering the Taxation Code, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the tax agency use digital channels wisely to remind taxpayers about outstanding taxes.

Yesterday, the parliament’s Third Standing Committee studied Articles 127 to 151 of the draft of the Taxation Code. Iong Kong Leong, director of the Financial Services Bureau sat in on the meeting.

After the meeting, committee president Vong Hin Fai revealed that the official was reminded by committee members to use digital means, such as text messages and email, to remind taxpayers to pay outstanding taxes.

The process under discussion, as proposed in the bill, will see a 30-day normal tax payment period. It is proposed in the bill that, 60 days after the conclusion of the normal tax payment period, the unpaid total sum, including the original tax amount, late-payment interest and a fine amounting to 3% of the original tax amount, will be considered in default.

According to the proposal, tax agents should remind taxpayers with outstanding payments 15 days prior to the end of the 60-day period.

Vong shared committee members’ opinion that taxpayers in this group should be reminded immediately after the 30-day normal tax payment period. Iong assured the committee that digital means of communication are in use currently.

The bill proposes that only five days be given for the account default process, and committee members questioned the feasibility of this in light of the complexity of the process, Vong said.

The committee president said Iong was convinced that both tax and interest should be refunded in cases where the government has mistakenly charged or over-charged taxpayers.

Under the bill, if a taxpayer is dissatisfied with a decision against them from the Tax Review Committee, they are allowed to file a judicial appeal. AL