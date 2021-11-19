Parliamentary committee to follow up on 5G progress

Telecom development, with an emphasis on the 5G network, will be a key topic of the parliamentary committee in the future.

After a plenary yesterday, president of the Follow-up Committee for Land and Public Affairs of the Legislative Assembly (AL), Chui Sai Peng, said that the Committee shall invite government officials to explain on telecom-related matters.

He disclosed that the next plenary will see telecom concession contracts as the topic for discussion.

“Although we all know that telecom service providers have had their concessions extended, there are still a series of conditions, particularly the 5G network, confluence and management of concession assets, among other topics, which should be clarified,” Chui said at the post-plenary press briefing.

He stressed that members of the committee are concerned with these topics and are inclined to know more about them.

As a result, the head of the committee promised that government officials will be invited to future plenaries to clarify on the topics accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Committee also requests the government to provide the list of public concessions, so that it can conduct follow-ups prior to, during and after the implementation of such projects or plans.

The committee will also follow-up on land auction and the Gaming Law Review. AL