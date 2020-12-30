Parliamentary election administrator sees pandemic as prime challenge

The Electoral Affairs Committee, which will administer next year’s Legislative Assembly Election, has identified the lingering pandemic as the election’s major challenge, Justice Tong Hio Fong, the committee’s president said yesterday.

“For the time being, we don’t see any challenges facing the election, apart from the pandemic,” Tong explained.

Discussions will be held with the Health Bureau to determine what types of anti-

infection measures should be taken during the election, the committee president disclosed.

On the other hand, the pandemic may pose the risk of postponement to the election. According to the law, the president pointed out, the election can be postponed under certain circumstances. However, it is too early to determine whether this will be necessary.

In addition to the pandemic, the committee will also work on streamlining areas that did not work well in the last election. For instance, there was congestion at the Seac Pai Van Poll Station four years ago. Tong pledged that work will be done in this area.

So far, about 320,000 registered voters are eligible to cast their vote next year. With a larger voter base, the president did not rule out the possibility of a larger budget, workforce and number of polling stations.

Tong also reminded unregistered voters to complete their registration before January 1, 2021 in order to vote in the coming election. Registration can be done in person at registration desks or at government electronic kiosks. Such kiosks are located on the ground floors of the Public Administration Building and the Government Service Building at Areia Preta, as well as at the Government Service Center in Nova Park, Taipa, in addition to all Identification Bureau e-kiosks. All permanent residents aged 17 or above are eligible for registration.

The polling date, according to the law, will be determined by the Chief Executive.

The committee was officially inaugurated yesterday before Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and witnessed by Hoi Lai Fong, Secretary of the Office of Ho.