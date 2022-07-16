Partial lockdown to continue until July 22

The city’s suspension of non-essential services is set to continue until midnight of July 23, according to a Chief Executive dispatch released today.

Last week, the government has ordered all industries and commercial companies and venues in Macau to suspend operation from July 11 until July 18.

Leaders of local social and community associations and groups, as well as lawmakers, have expressed concerns over the possibility of an extension of the period of “relative confinement” slated to continue until end of July 17 at midnight.

According to a statement issued today, “the relevant epidemic prevention measures will play an important role in controlling the spread of Covid-19.”

Thousands of residents have already been affected by the closure of non-essential businesses, such as those working in integrated resorts.

A gaming association has previously expressed concern that the Macau government’s confinement measures will likely disadvantage employees in the sector.

Casino stocks have also plunged as casinos have closed for the first time in two years.

Also, the partial lockdown measures are highlighting existing problems of mental disorders including depression, anxiety, insomnia, and suicidal tendencies, several academic studies, experts, and reports from local welfare associations note.