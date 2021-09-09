PATA Gold Awards 2021 | MGTO, gaming operators receive accolades

Macau took home three Gold Awards and one Grand Award at the PATA Gold Awards 2021, organized by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The city’s tourism industry received four of the eighteen Gold Awards plus two Grand Awards presented this year by PATA in a live online ceremony held yesterday.

One of the two top awards, the PATA Grand Award in Marketing, went to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) representative office in the United States for the initiative “Dream Now and Travel Later.”

Launched in response to the pandemic, the integrated campaign harnessed the power of social media to provide a series of educational and dynamic content about Macau, inspiring consumers to “Dream Now and Travel Later” to the city.

Meanwhile, three Macau tourism operators received one PATA Gold Award each, for initiatives in the areas of marketing, sustainability and social responsibility.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment was awarded with a PATA Gold Award in the category of Climate Change Initiatives for the “Above & Beyond – Melco’s Sustainability Strategy,” aimed to help the tourism operator achieve carbon neutrality and zero waste across its resorts by 2030.

Galaxy Entertainment Group received a PATA Gold Award for Culture (Traditional Performance and Visual Arts) with its initiative “Promoting Cultural Tourism through our Foundation,” emphasizing local arts and cultural development.

Meanwhile, “MGM Youth Empowerment and Engagement Initiative,” set by MGM China to create learning opportunities for youth and young professionals in both the company and the community generally, received a PATA Gold Award in the category of Youth Empowerment Initiative.

PATA Gold Awards 2021 received a total of 114 entries from 51 organizations and individuals worldwide, including 12 from Macau.