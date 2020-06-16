Patriotic bus | Police report ‘festive parade’ to prosecutor

The undeclared double-decker parade on June 5 in support of the national security legislation in Hong Kong has been “reported” to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP), Ma Chio Hong, head of the Division of Operation and Communications of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), announced yesterday.

Normally, the police authorities use the word “transfer” when they conclude investigation and hand a particular case to the MP to commence judicial procedures.

Ma admitted that the case has generated much public attention and concern. The allegation attached to the incident, which occurred on June 5, is that it might have violated the law on assembly and protest.

Official information provided by Ma determines that on the date, about a dozen people participated in a double-decker parade hosted by an unnamed association. They held banners and placards with slogans in support of the national legislative move.

The parade started at the Macau Science Center and ended in Iao Hon District, with stops at Macau Tower, the A-Ma Temple and the Kun Iam Temple.

At the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center’s press conference following the incident, Ma was asked why the law-enforcement authority did not take action. He explained that his bureau had only just learned about the incident from the mass media. Yesterday, the police officer reiterated that reason.

The incident and the police reaction have prompted an online petition urging the police to govern with fairness, which has attracted several thousands of signatures.

Consequentially, the PSP initiated an investigation. Ma confirmed that the participants took photos holding placards and banners in their hands before the commencement of the event. Over the course of the parade, they also “expressed their opinions by means of showing placards and banners.”

The decision to report the case to the MP was the result of “comprehensive analysis on the goal of the incident, as well as on the objective ambience and facts,” Ma explained. The police eventually determined that there is evidence of a violation of Law 2/93/M, which oversees civil assembly and protest.

Ma explained that, according to the law, any civil protest or assembly has to be declared to the police prior to the event taking place. Ma added that both the Basic Law and Law 2/93/M protect local people’s rights to civil activities, “provided that the event abides with laws in effect.”

Article 2 of the Law stipulates that “[without] prejudice to the right of criticism, assembly or protest of which the aim is to violate the law are not permitted.”

In addition, an allegation of illegal protest on June 4 has been brought against the two daughters of lawmaker Au Kam San, and was reported to the MP in line with the assembly and demonstration law.

Zhuhai to have

the final discretion

for waiver approvals

With regards to the waiving of quarantine in Zhuhai for Macau residents without a Zhuhai Residence Card who need to travel to Zhuhai for public or business purposes, Ma disclosed that the government has received a new directive from its Zhuhai counterpart.

Unlike previous announcements by the Macau government, the latest directive has excluded Macau residents who need to cross the border for “special purposes”, such as to attend a funeral or visit a relative in critical condition.

From 8 a.m. today, a maximum of 1,000 eligible Macau residents can be exempted from the quarantine in Zhuhai after being reviewed by the Macau government, with confirmation from the Zhuhai government.

Having said that, the Zhuhai government will have the final discretion as to who and which conditions will be accepted for the waiver. This therefore implies that the Macau government only has the authority to shortlist applications. The validity of each waiver is seven days.

Applicants can view the results of their application on the two WeChat accounts of the Zhuhai government.

In order to get an approval, applicants must at least satisfy several criteria. First, they must have stayed in Macau or the mainland in the past 14 days without visiting elsewhere. Second, they should not show or be tested positive for fever or respiratory symptoms.

Third, they should possess a Green Macau Health Code. Finally, they should possess an effective negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test result.

Furthermore, the Zhuhai government will require Macau residents to use their home-going pass to cross the border. In other words, a Macau ID holder visiting Mainland China with a foreign passport is not eligible for the waiver.

Considering previous alterations, eligible Macau residents should keep updated on the latest announcements from both governments.

Most importantly, approved Macau residents can only stay within Zhuhai. They should also hold a cellphone with a mainland number and it should be connected to the network at all times.

Gov’t to subsidze

local group tours

The Macao Government Tourism Office also announced that it would commence the joint operation of local tour groups with local tourism associations and travel agencies. The plan is part of the Chief Executive’s first policy address.

The government will subsidize all Macau residents MOP560 for two group tours, capping at MOP280 for each tour. Non-local residents are also eligible for the tour, but they will not get a subsidy from the government. Interested people can register at participating travel agencies.

The price of the tour, which might be higher than the subsidy, should include tour, meals, tour guide and insurance charges. The plan has been inaugurated to foster deeper understanding of local communities and sites.

There are 15 routes available. Six of them focus on communal familiarization, and the other nine on leisure. The former type will include tours to local relics, technological hubs, and the backend of airline operations. Meals will be offered via an e-voucher for a value of MOP100, to be used at small to medium sized caterers. The latter type of tour will include the public and backend facilities of the six resort operators, as well as nocturnal tour of the city. Meals will be offered at the concerned resorts with Michelin starred restaurants being among the choices.

Tour guides will offer explanations in four languages: Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English.

Other details will be announced today at a dedicated press conference.