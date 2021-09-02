Paul Pun steps down as principal of Brito School

Yesterday, Secretary-General of Caritas Macau Paul Pun stepped down as principal of St. John de Brito School after 30 years of leading the Catholic school.

Currently, Pun remains a legal representative for all schools under Caritas Macau.

Speaking to the Times, Pun reckoned that this is a “good occasion” to step down as leader of the school as “Caritas is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, while Brito celebrates its 35th.”

“It will also enable somebody to help run the school so I can serve the community [better],” he said.

“It’s not that I have other positions [to handle],” Pun clarified.

For the Secretary-General, Brito is a relatively small institution and undertakes a unique educational mission in the education sector of Macau.

However, with rapid social development, the social services that Caritas must undertake will become more urgent.

Therefore, Pun noted that this is a reason “for me to stop serving as the principal of the school.”

Despite stepping down, Pun believes that he will still serve the school, along with schools under Caritas Macau, only not as the principal.

Cheong Chun Cheng officially took the position yesterday.

Local schools began the new academic year yesterday. This followed thorough deliberation of education authorities following the Delta cases that were recorded in early August.