Pearl Horizon pre-buyers change strategy to voice opinions

Former buyers of the failed Pearl Horizon project have not given up on fighting for their interests. They have continued to express their demands to the local government, but this time not by demonstrating or writing letters, but by submitting formal opinions to the authorities.

Yesterday, the Urban Planning Committee held its second plenary meeting of 2020 to discuss plans for a group of land plots. One of the plots is the Areia Preta reclamation P section, the former land plot of the never-developed Pearl Horizon residential project.

The disgruntled buyers were left without their pre-sale property purchases after the original Pearl Horizon developer did not complete the planned residential project within the 25-year land concession. The government subsequently confiscated the land plot and decided to build its own residential complex to be released into the market, with Pearl Horizon buyers being granted purchasing priority.

Earlier, the committee discussed the plan and the local government made relevant changes to it based on the committee’s discussion. This plan has been available for the public to make comments on for three rounds of discussion.

Buyers of the former Pearl Horizon Project represent the majority of the total 62 opinions submitted to the local government by members of the public, as of March 12.

These former Pearl Horizon buyers wrote that they want the government to design apartments the same size as those they bought from the original Pearl Horizon development.

“It must be earthquake-proof, and typhoon-proof. There must be enough bathrooms. Windows must be big. The ceiling should not be lower than 3.2 meters,” one person wrote. “The electrical wiring must be of good quality.”

After introducing the bill during yesterday’s meeting, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) did not mention these opinions, which represent the majority of those submitted.

Instead, the DSSOPT referred to a type of opinion expressed by only a few people as “the major public opinion.”

Based on information released by the DSSOPT, the other opinions were related to sewage treatment relocation, Areia Preta transportation facilities, road conditions, aged care facilities, and health centres, among others.

The publicly available opinions show that the majority of opinions submitted to the government are demands to have the new developments match the specifications of the Pearl Horizon apartments. JZ

‘Tropical garden’ planned for Cotai hotel project

Several members of the Urban Planning Committee were left confused yesterday after the urban plan draft released by the Land, Public Works and Transport (DSSOPT) showed that Sands Cotai Central will have a “tropical park” in future.

Members of the committee were specifically interested in the definition of “tropical park” and the size of the plants.

The property is currently being developed into the Londoner Macao.

According to information earlier released by casino operator Sands China, the property development will include “grounds and gardens […] modelled on the great London parks and gardens.”

More than one committee member proposed that the local government should monitor the relevant concessionaire to ensure that a real “tropical park” is being designed. JZ