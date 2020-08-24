Pedestrian footbridge reportedly collapses in Gongbei

Part of a pedestrian footbridge on the Zhuhai side of the Gongbei crossing has collapsed, according to reports by public broadcaster TDM.

The incident is understood to have occurred on Saturday afternoon and disrupted immigration activities at the Border Gate, Macau’s most popular checkpoint. According to media reports, some people crossing the border were stranded on the Zhuhai side for more than one hour after the footbridge collapse. Others were rerouted through a construction site.

The Public Security Police Force in Macau expressed concern about the incident and said it will stay in touch with the relevant authorities across the border.

The incident comes just as mainland authorities have resumed issuing tourist visas for the Macau SAR. The resumption, which has so far been limited to the neighboring city of Zhuhai, will be expanded province-wide starting from Wednesday.