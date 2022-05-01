Pedestrian system to create over 10km of walkways

With the twin focus on the expansion of the Macau railway transportation system as well as an efficient pedestrian network to complement it, the government is proposing to build over 10 kilometers of walkways, including flyovers and green promenades, to facilitate the circulation of local residents and tourists without the need for other transport systems, the government announced in the presentation of the 10-year plan for transport from 2021-2030.

According to the director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), Kelvin Lam Hin San, the experience gathered, and the feedback collected from the public, on Taipa’s central flyover have contributed to the government’s decision to draft more projects that include this type of structure to facilitate commutes on foot and incentivize the residents to walk more instead of taking the bus.

In the new 10-year plan, the government incorporates some 10 kilometers of new walkways with three main purposes: to shorten commuting distances on foot; to link public transport hubs or systems; and, as much as possible, to separate pedestrians from vehicular transit.

With the enforcement of this new pedestrian system, the DSAT director also said that it is expected to have a positive effect on commuting time for the vehicles, as there will be fewer zebra crossings, traffic lights, and other factors that reduce the speed of circulation as well as create potential points for road accidents.

According to the 10-year plan, “pedestrian mobility is the main method of travel for citizens, representing 46.3% of all methods of travel in 2019.”

“Due to the lack of connecting paths between hills, bodies of water, and terrain with topographical differences, some pedestrian paths are discontinuous and require a longer distance to travel on foot. Furthermore, the comfort and safety of walking routes still need to be optimized,” the government stated.

In addition to the elevated pathways, the government has proposed the creation of greener sidewalks and promenades under shade to increase the comfort of pedestrians on hotter days.