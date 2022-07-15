Philippine gov’t to extend support to OFWs affected by partial lockdown

Several non-resident Filipino workers in Macau who are on unpaid leave have filed an application to request support from the Philippine government.

Last week, the Times was informed that the Philippine Consulate General in Macau has been collecting the application forms through Filipino migrant groups, who are submitting the forms to the office to minimize the number of people gathering.

Such support was also given during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 where hundreds of Filipinos received essential goods, as well as USD200 in financial support.

Meantime, 100 Filipino migrant workers were initially provided with food packs by the consulate.

The majority of the Filipinos are pleased that a support measure will be extended to them by the Philippine government as they do not qualify for any kind of financial support from Macau due to their residency status.

In response to the current situation, the Philippine authorities have pledged to provide support to those who have contracted Covid-19 and to those affected by the week-long suspension of all commercial and industrial business activities from July 11 to 18.

“The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is ready to aid Macau-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs),” the department noted in a statement.

“We are closely monitoring the situation because of the ‘No Pay Leave’ policy that the Macau government has declared for the entire week. Our consul general will be using diplomatic channels to bring our concern over this labor policy to the relevant authorities in Macau,” it added.

Meanwhile, all hands are on deck to bring as many Covid-care packages and food packs to OFWs who may have neither the means nor the mobility to buy food and medicines, DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” V. Ople said.

According to data provided by the department, the suspension order directly affects 5,295 OFWs in the hotel and gaming industries.

To date, 57 Filipinos have tested positive in red zones (buildings in lockdown) and yellow zones (control zones) and quarantine hotels. 26 OFWs are in hotel quarantine facilities, having either tested positive for Covid-19 or having been in close contact with those who are infected.

Although the majority of workers affected by the pandemic are employed by larger companies, some domestic workers have also stopped working since June 20, following the discovery of cases on June 18.

“My boss has asked to me to stop working since June 20 as they were afraid of the virus since their immune system is lower as one is an elderly, and another is a child,” said one of the domestic workers who refused to be identified.

Another one, however, continues to perform her duties despite having to care for a six-year-old boy and her employer, who is pregnant.

“My boss pays for my taxi in the morning, and at night, he drives me back home. For me, there’s no problem with that because the people I live with are only just staying at home. I believe we’re safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, several workers from the gaming operators have yet to receive an updated schedule after being informed late last month that they would have to undergo a 15-day unpaid leave period.