Philippines pledges to continue repatriation flights

The Philippine Consulate General will continue organizing repatriation flights until the Macau government has declared it safe to allow international commercial flights to operate again, according to the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Ministry (DFA). In a statement, the DFA said that it had transported the remains of three Filipinos who passed away in Macau as part its 29th repatriation flight on Friday. The Philippine government has brought home a total of 5,761 Filipinos. Up to now, no flights have been operating to the Philippines due to strict border and entry measures in place in the SAR.

IPIM calls for participants for Shanghai import expo

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is calling upon local enterprises to participate in the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE) with applications open until April 15. The CIIE will be held in the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai) from November 5 to 10. During the event, the IPIM will organize Macau enterprises, agents of Portuguese-speaking countries’ food and beverage products, and local firms providing professional services (in translation, legal and accounting fields) related to the Portuguese-speaking markets to exhibit at the 5th CIIE, with pavilions set up in the “Food and Agricultural Products” and “Trade in Services” zones.