Photographer collaborates with EXIT on ‘My City’ collection

Portuguese photographer Gonçalo Lobo Pinheiro is collaborating with local skate shop EXIT to launch the ‘My City’ collection: a combination of local and Chinese-Portuguese elements.

According to the photographer, the ‘My City’ collection contains three photographs in black and white.

“These three photographs of Macau were taken at different times. I usually work in color, but I love to photograph Macau in black and white,” he said.

The photos are shots of the Ruins of São Paulo, the Grand Lisboa taken from among the old buildings of Rua da Nova à Guia, and a lonely man with a face mask walking the Calçada Portuguesa on Largo do Senado in the heart of the historic center of Macau.

“In this series of three photographs, I tried to choose iconic situations or places in this territory that welcomed me in 2010,” said Pinheiro.

Prints of the photographs are available for sale on skateboards and t-shirts.

EXIT is a local skate shop in Macau established in 2019. The skate shop aims to boost Macau’s skateboarding culture.

Late last year, EXIT also partnered with artist Konstantin Bessmertny. LV