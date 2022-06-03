Photographer to launch zine with images of Basque pelota

A Macau-based photographer is set to launch a photographic magazine featuring images of history in certain districts, kicking off the first issue with “Memories of Jai Alai.”

In this first edition of Bsides Photo, photographer João M. Rato will highlight his black and white images of Basque pelota, a Spanish ball sport played against a wall using one’s hand, a racket, a wooden bat or a basket.

“In 1984, I recall that, in my school, some classmates played this game, though an amateur version. During that time, there were professional players playing […] at Jai Alai, an old STDM casino near the ferry terminal,” Rato told the Times.

“But when I came back to Macau in 2013, I never saw the game again,” he said.

Rato’s interest was piqued as the sport has long been a part of Macau, a curious fact because the sport was not introduced to Macau by any Portuguese-speaking countries.

The photographer had spotted players at the Sun Yat Sen Garden while out walking, allowing him to capture the images – which he has also showcased in different exhibitions in the city.

“It has interested me to make [a] record of something that [was] ingrained into a part of Macau even though it’s just a niche,” said the photographer.

Explaining why he chose to name the magazine Bsides Photo, Rato said, “normally, in vinyl records, those on the ‘B’ side were not so well known. People typically just listen to the ‘A’ side. But in fact, when you turn the record around, you can find that it also features a different style of music.”

“I consider [the sport] a B-side. It is something that exists in our society and yet sometimes we don’t realize or [know it]. Or we know, but don’t pay attention,” he added.

The first edition, which will have 40 pages and feature 28 photos, will have a print run of 250 copies, all signed by the photographer.

The author intends to make the zines available in digital format on his website, and those interested can purchase printed copies.

He plans to promote the project on various social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and on his website.

“I will tell different stories [on these platforms] and, […] people will have the [chance] to buy the zines,” he said.

Rato is following the advice of a top Macau photographer who recently passed away, Frank Lei: “go walking while watching.”

“That [very much aligns] with the method that I use when I photograph. I’m just waiting for life to happen and [pay attention] to it,” Rato said.