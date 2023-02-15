Piping repair plan for low-rise buildings to reach 5,000 households

The Macao Water Supply Company (Macao Water) expects that the Subsidy Program for Repairing Service Connections of Low-rise Buildings will reach a total of 5,000 households by the end of the plan (slated for next year), the company’s Executive Director, Nacky Kuan, told the media on the sidelines of Macao Water’s Spring Luncheon event.

“Now the plan is already reaching 3,000 [households] but we expect it to reach a total of about 5,000,” Kuan said, adding, “The plan will come to an end next year and then we will evaluate its results to understand if it’s meaningful to continue to promote it or not.”

The Subsidy Program for Repairing Service Connections of Low-rise Buildings has a fund of MOP10 million, supported by Macao Water shareholders. The program aims to replace old and damaged water supply piping to low-rise buildings, namely in the old districts to improve the quality of the water supply to the housing units and prevent waste resulting from damaged pipes.

Kuan also said to the media that Macao Water has been “planning ahead” and will not be affected by the staffing shortages that are currently affecting some industries in Macau.

“We do not have any manpower shortages and we are fully operational as we have made plans ahead of time and hired and trained staff according to our current and perceived needs in the near future,” the executive director noted.

Water consumption is expected to rise this year, following the increase in visitor arrivals after the easing of the pandemic restrictions.

“Macau’s economy is recovering in an orderly manner and local water supply needs are therefore expected to rise this year,” she said. This trend is in contrast to the last three years, during which water consumption in Macau dropped continuously as a result of the pandemic.

In her opening speech, Kuan also noted that the past three years of low visitation numbers and a slow economy have been used by Macao Water to carry out a range of key tasks, including the opening of the Seac Pai Van Water Treatment Plant, inaugurated in late 2021 as well as the replacement of piping in many locations of the city.

Online Services to promote sustainability

Macao Water has also been improving its online services on several fronts, allowing customers to apply for services more conveniently via their mobile phones and pay water bills with ease via several electronic platforms.

According to Kuan, the company has also established the program “Two Exclusive Offers for Domestic Customers” over the past two years, aiming to encourage customers to change their habits regarding the payment and receipt of water bills via postal mail.

Kuan said that the idea is that more consumers will opt for e-bills instead of physical bills to save resources and improve the environment.