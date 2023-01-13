PJ and Guangdong police stop alleged illegal online gambling scheme, 42 arrested

In a joint operation, the Judiciary Police (PJ) and Guangdong Province police authorities have stopped an alleged online illegal betting platform, the PJ announced yesterday morning in a special press conference.

In an operation conducted simultaneously in Macau and on the mainland, the two police forces detained 42 suspects allegedly linked to the organization, including two alleged ring leaders. Fifteen Macau residents were among those arrested.

The PJ believes the online gambling platform has been operating since 2017 and has involved approximately RMB18.5 billion.

The PJ estimates the group has profited by at least RMB25 million since 2017.

The investigation has revealed that the group is comprised of local residents and mainland and Taiwan residents.

The group was operating from a NAPE district office building which was where the PJ conducted several searches and found the local suspects.

Police said the group has been operating multiple online gambling games and there may be more people and more money involved.

Preliminary investigations by both police parties show the alleged ring leader had allegedly transferred illegal benefits to his wife’s bank account.

Other alleged members transferred benefits from several mainland bank accounts to Macau in small amounts to avoid suspicion.

During the operation executed Wednesday at 16 different locations, the PJ seized cash amounting to HKD10.7 million, equipment and electronic devices.

In the mainland, the Guangdong police authorities are said to have arrested another 27 people, including two believed to be the scheme’s ring leaders and masterminds.

The mainland operation included several cities in the Guangdong province and other undisclosed provinces.