PJ arrest six, seize drugs worth MOP1.2 million

A total of six people, three men and three women, were detained on Tuesday evening by the Judiciary Police (PJ) in relation to a case of suspected drug trafficking, the PJ has announced.

According to a PJ spokesperson, the operation took place in two apartment buildings at Rua de Brás da Rosa and Travessa do Ultramar in Macau and resulted in the seizure of 345.3 grams of methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”) with an estimated street value of MOP1.2 million.

The PJ spokesperson said that the three men held temporary stay permits and all had criminal records with drug-related offenses, having been previously tried and sentenced to prison in Macau.

The three men involved are a 53-year-old from Tanzania, previously sentenced to a Macau prison sentence in 2013, from which he was released at the end of last year; a 33-year-old from Cameroon who also served a prison sentence between 2016 and 2018; and a 46-year-old Nigerian man who was also in Coloane prison between 2018 and 2020.

The three women also involved in the case are all Indonesian nationals aged between 37 and 46 years old. The three hold non-resident worker status in Macau, with two of them working as domestic helpers and the third as a worker at a local eatery.

Two of the male suspects and one of the women confessed to selling drugs to their friends as well as other people. The other three refused to confess to any crime and preferred not to cooperate with the investigation, the PJ said.

They have all now been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation and to be accused of the crime of drug trafficking.