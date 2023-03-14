PJ arrests HK suspect in alleged homicide case

Local police are inspecting a crime scene after a report about a local 46-year-old woman found dead in a central district hotel room at noon on March 12. They are working with other departments in the investigation. According to the Judiciary Police, after 10 hours of investigation, police in the NAPE district detained the suspect, a Hong Kong man. The police had gone to the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia in search of the suspect. The crime scene investigation is being supervised by the head of the criminal investigation department and the director of the section for offenses against persons. More information will be announced at today’s conference.

Gov’t eases measures for HK residents traveling to mainland

From today, travelers who have visited or resided in Hong Kong but without a travel or residence history in the Taiwan region or foreign countries will not be restricted to special manual inspection channels when leaving Macau for mainland China. According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, these passengers will not be required to present a Macau Health Code or negative nucleic acid test report. The requirement to use the special manual inspection channels to leave Macau for mainland China will be lifted.

Salaries in several sectors on downturn

The number of persons engaged in wholesale and retail trade increased 4.5% year-on-year to 65,462. Among them, 41,017 were engaged in retail trade, up 4.1% by the end of last year. A survey from the Statistics and Census Service shows that in December 2022, average earnings of full-time employees were MOP13,740, down 1.7% year-on-year. Average earnings of full-time employees in the security activities sector in December dropped 5.2% year-on-year to MOP12,880, while those in the public sewage and refuse disposal activities rose 2.2% year-on-year to MOP18,420. Those in the transport, storage and communications sector fell 6.7% year-on-year to MOP19,960.