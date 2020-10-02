PJ arrests suspect in fake loan-sharking case

A 36-year-old man from the mainland has been arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) while attempting to reenter Macau. He was detained on the suspicion of having collaborated with another man to scam a woman in a fake case of loan-sharking, the PJ spokesperson revealed yesterday during the joint police force press conference.

The case dates back to January this year when the woman, also resident of the mainland, was approached by two men in Macau who offered to lend her money for gambling.

According to the victim’s report to the PJ, the woman was invited to a hotel room where the two men, including the suspect now under police custody, negotiated the loan conditions with her.

They agreed to lend her HKD100,000 to gamble, charging a 15% commission for each play at a specific baccarat table as a condition of the loan. Additionally, she had to provide them with a loan guarantee, and she handed them a key to a car she owned on the mainland.

After the deal settled, one suspect went to the mainland to search for the car at the location indicated by the woman.

When he finally found the car, he gave the green light to his partner in Macau, who proceeded to take the woman to the casino. However, in a sudden turn of events, the man disappeared, leaving the woman alone and without the money she was supposed to borrow to gamble.

According to the report filed to the PJ, the woman claims to have lost her car valued at around RMB100,000.

When attempting to reenter Macau, the man who allegedly took the woman’s car was detained and taken into questioning.

He admitted to the crime, saying that he knew in advance that no money would be given to the woman. The police are still looking for the second suspect in this case.

During the press conference, the PJ spokesperson did not reveal the details of what happened to the victim’s car.