PJ bust 35 people in a case of procuring sex work

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has busted a prostitution syndicate, resulting in the arrests of 35 people, with an estimated MOP15,000,000 illegal benefits obtained.

PJ collaborated with Zhuhai authorities, searching eight local residential units, a store and four hotels. A total of nine local syndicate group members (including two ringleaders), and 26 women who held mainland identity cards (ID) were arrested in Macau. Further, one mainland woman was found holding a forged mainland ID, according to the PJ.

In late February, PJ busted a case of cross-border prostitution syndicate operations, involving the recruitment of sex workers via an online forum. Thirty-seven people were arrested.

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) subsequently requested that PJ continue to conduct an in-depth investigation of the case and carry out an information and intelligence exchange with the Zhuhai Municipal Public Security Bureau.

After the in-depth investigation, PJ targeted two ringleaders and took joint action with Zhuhai authorities on September 25, resulting in the arrests.

The first male ringleader, a local 34-year-old information technology employee, was a manager of the webpage and forum.

The second female ringleader, a 34-year-old local intermediary, managed the posts on an online platform.

PJ said that the two suspects did not know each other.

The remaining seven local men and women were aged between 28 and 51, and engaged in various capacities as online post publishers and sex workers.

Furthermore, PJ seized around 2,000 condoms, more than 90 electronic devices, five vehicles and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash (including MOP and RMB), which were suspected of being illegally obtained.

According to the PJ, the syndicate hired sex workers through a chat group, arranging staff to publish advertisements to attract clients. Some members wrote some positive comments after providing services.

PJ said that the webpage was suspected to have operated for 10 years, having over 10,000 registered users and in excess of 52,000 advertisements and posts.

The webpage has since been shut down, although the PJ still needs to investigate when the syndicate began.

According to the PJ, the two ringleaders admitted to operating the relevant webpage. All cases were transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office. Staff Reporter