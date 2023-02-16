PJ bust two liquid cocaine traffickers

Two Malaysian residents flying in from Singapore were arrested last night after being found with 18 bottles of liquid cocaine that were disguised as red wine. In a press conference held at the airport last night, authorities believe that the 27 liters of liquid cocaine amount to some MOP50 million, as cited in a TDM report.

The suspects arrived the city at 5 p.m. yesterday via Singapore and were intercepted by authorities after being found with over a dozen of red wine bottles in their luggages.

The arrest also came in on the second day of resumption of flights from Kuala Lumpur to Macau.

Following investigations, the PJ revealed that the suspects were employed by a Malaysian drug syndicate and were paid HKD5,000 for trafficking it to the city.

Authorities also believe that the drugs were originally planned to be transferred to other regions via Macau, according to the report.

With the gradual resumption of overseas flights, the Judiciary Police (PJ) pledged that it will strengthen customs inspection and improve strategy in fighting drug trafficking. Staff Reporter