PJ confirms completion of Covid patient’s itinerary

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has confirmed that the brother in the family recently diagnosed with Covid-19 has made a complete disclosure of his pre-diagnosis itinerary, Dr Leong Iek Hou, doctor of public health at the Health Bureau (SSM), announced.

Information on movements had been released by the SSM in bits and pieces, with new details emerging every couple of days. Members of the public were not happy about the drip-feeding of information about the family’s whereabouts, with heated commentary on social media platforms including claims that the brother had not made complete disclosures.

Leong confirmed that the SSM has made enquiries to the family again. The bureau was assured that complete disclosures had been made. The PJ was also invited to help confirm that the brother was not involved in any group activities other than those disclosed.

52 people on follow-up list

The parents in the family had paid visits to the CTM shop in Fai Chi Kei and the Hutchison shop near San Kio District.

The SSM announced that both shops have undergone sanitization and since reopened to the public.

In response to public concerns, the SSM explained that if the sanitization was conducted using a bleach solution of suitable strength and in an appropriate manner, the areas will be safe for public use.

Employees from both shops, totaling 52 people, have been put under a three-day quarantine period and will go through two PCR tests. The first test is already complete, with negative results returned.

Environmental sampling is not required, Leong added, because positive results do not mean there is a sufficient contagion risk.

Scam calls about document pick-up

Claims have recently re-emerged that the SSM made phone calls to residents, asking them to pay visits to the bureau to collect some documents. The scam calls instruct the recipients to press “1” on their phone for further information.

The SSM clarified that it has not made any call that requested the recipients to press phone keys to obtain further information or pick up documents. The bureau reminds residents in Macau to be vigilant against this type of call.

The PJ previously issued a press release to educate residents on the handling of such calls.

Residents should be on alert when receiving suspicious calls and should verify the authenticity of such calls through reliable channels. They must never disclose personal information or make bank transfers to strangers.

In addition, they should share anti-scam information compiled by the police with their friends and relatives. The PJ reminds residents to call the police right away if they suspect they may be falling victim to a scam.

Blood Transfusion Center to provide jabs

The SSM announced that blood donors will be able to take a Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Transfusion Center. Donors can take their jabs after they give blood.

Due to the size of the center, only blood donors who are eligible for free jabs will be serviced.