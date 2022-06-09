PJ holds School Safety Network Exchange Meetings

The Judiciary Police (PJ) held two “School Safety Network Meetings” with representatives from the education department and youth groups in Macau to discuss and optimize the existing police-school liaison program, continue to improve strategies for crime prevention education, promote cooperation, and protect the safety and health of teens.

Two exchange meetings were held on Tuesday at the PJ headquarters. The morning session was for higher education, and the afternoon session for other education. More than 91 guests were welcomed by Sit Chong Meng, director of the Judiciary Police, deputy director Tou Sok Sam and Luis Leong, acting deputy director.

Sit stated that the authorities have always attached importance to cooperation between the police and educational institutions, and therefore hold the crime prevention dialogues every year. The police discussed juvenile delinquency of students with educational officials, to strengthen cooperation between home, school and police, as well as optimizing youth crime prevention education and policing strategies.

Most of the representatives were concerned about the mental health of teenagers, and therefore recommended that the government strengthen education programs and establish a cooperative system to prevent teen self-harm. Some representatives proposed holding domestic violence prevention seminars for parents, and advocated education and personal skills training for young people to strengthen their awareness against crime.

The PJ awarded certificates to schools as thanks for their “strong support” of youth crime prevention, and for assisting police in improving security arrangements around schools.

Staff reporter