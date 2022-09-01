PJ: Intelligence interception can avoid national security risks

A mid the ongoing public consultation on the national security law, a resident has asked in yesterday’s TDM Macau Forum why the interception of intelligence communications measures would become law while an existing legal mechanism of communications interception and protection is already in effect.

“Introduction of the interception of intelligence communications can stop the scourge immediately and before a serious crime happens, to minimize its damage,” responded one of the guests, Sit Chong Meng, director of the Judiciary Police.

“After a crime that threatens national security, the damage is irreparable for a country,” he added.

The legal regime of communication interception and protection aims to collect evidence during investigation; the interception of intelligence communications measures is to anticipate and prevent threats to national security, Sit explained. These threats are insidious and the relevant measures are preventive intelligence collection used in most countries.

Another resident had questions about anti-espionage work in Macau. Sit expressed hope that residents are not alarmed, and said that the Judiciary Police had amended the relevant law and established a department to investigate cases of national security to support intelligence analysis, case studies and backup. The relevant officers have received professional training in areas such as anti-intelligence, anti-espionage and anti-interception. Staff Reporter