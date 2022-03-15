PJ investigates woman who allegedly abused her mother

A 51-year-old unemployed local woman allegedly abused her 80-year-old invalid mother by repeatedly slapping and pinching her, and scalding her legs and back with a hot water pot, the Judiciary Police (PJ) revealed.

The PJ said the motive for the woman’s abuse was boredom with taking care of her bedridden mother for a long time, and the increased stress in recent years.

The incident was uncovered by an outreach center care worker during a routine check-up, reported to the Social Welfare Bureau and referred to the hospital for follow-up.

After examination at the hospital, the 80-year-old female victim was found to have multiple bruises and burns on her abdomen and legs.

“The victim is still in the hospital. The woman involved in the incident is suspected of committing domestic violence and was referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for action,” the PJ indicated.

On receiving the report, the police officers went to the hospital and intercepted the suspect, who admitted to deliberately slapping and pinching her mother, but denied having scalded the victim with a hot water pot, saying that this was accidental. JW