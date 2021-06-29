PJ reports another six cases of credit card fraud

The Judiciary Police (PJ) informed yesterday that over the weekend (June 25-27), they received another six complaints regarding the unlawful use of credit cards by third parties. The incidence of this type of crime has grown significantly over the past year, especially in the last few months, with new cases reported almost every day. The stolen data from credit cards is used to perform online transactions such as the acquisition of goods and services in foreign countries. In these latest six cases, the PJ says that the victims have reportedly had transactions totaling 60,000 patacas, with the transactions ranging in between 2,000 to 21,000 patacas, fraudulently charged to their cards.

“Hush!” concerts postponed

The “hush! Summer Concerts,” initially scheduled for July, have been postponed in light of the impact of the pandemic, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement. Further information will be announced in due course. Nevertheless, registrations for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” remain open until July 5. The IC said that it continues to monitor the progression of the epidemic and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities.