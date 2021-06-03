PJ reports four more scams involving stolen credit card data

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have revealed that they have received four new reports from residents who have been targeted in the scam involving stolen credit card data. The residents claim to have lost sums between 512 patacas and 21,700 patacas, totaling to approximately 28,000 patacas. The losses occurred through online purchases that the residents claim not to have made. In each case, the alleged victim discovered the loss after receiving SMS notifications informing them of the use of their card. Furthermore, each case related to Visa card services, despite the cards being issued by different banking institutions.

Lusophone and Macau products fair runs till end-July

The Lusophone and Macau Products Fair, which has been open for four weeks already at the Tap Seac Glass House, will run until July 25, opening on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The fair features more than 20 participating importers of Lusophone products and local product manufacturers. Products showcased at the fair include coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, canned food, seasoning, accessories, shoes, and more. In the first four weeks the fair has attracted more than 1,000 visitors.