PJ warns of scalping ticket scams

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has issued a statement warning the public of fake scalped concert tickets for sale.

With the gradual resumption of normal travel conditions, local and international destinations are seeing the return of performances and shows. Recently, tickets to a Macau performance by a K-Pop group have been sold.

On several social media platforms, “price lists” for scalped tickets were posted not long after the official box office opened. Some of the scalpers asked for MOP21,000 for a ticket officially priced at MOP3,699.

However, the existence of scalped tickets is not the main reason the police have issued the warning.

According to the statement from the PJ, several reports have been received of would-be purchasers of scalped tickets being scammed.

Victims have discovered posts on social media advertising the resale of concert tickets. When these victims showed an interest in purchasing the tickets, the ostensible sellers would request the victims to pay the full price in advance.

Later, the scammers would reply with photo-shopped ticket purchase screens and request the victims transfer the same sum of money again, citing a variety of reasons. After receiving the second transfer, the scammers would cease to respond to messages.

The PJ advises interested concert goers to only buy tickets from official or officially commissioned box offices. Prepayments should not be made except to these box offices. AL