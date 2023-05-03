PLA garrison opens barracks to public

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison stationed in the SAR opened barracks on Taipa Island to the public on the weekend. This was the 17th time that the barracks had been opened to the public since 2005, helping with communication between the garrison and local residents. After a national flag-raising ceremony in the morning, soldiers of the garrison staged military exercises, including combat and anti-terrorist operations, as well as theatrical performances. The event will last until Monday.

