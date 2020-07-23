Platform breaks down under helicopter tour demand

The registration platform for the Macao Ready Go! Local Tours campaign broke down yesterday morning after being overwhelmed by registrations for a new helicopter tour, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced.

Yesterday started the registration period for the campaign’s 10 new itineraries. The campaign was established by the MGTO in the hope of reviving the local tourism industry.

Among the 10 new itineraries is a helicopter tour, in which participants will take a flight around the skyline of Macau at a full price of MOP678 or at a subsidized price of MOP398.

The MGTO admitted that the malfunction was caused by registrations for the helicopter tour. To maintain system functionality, the authority decided to suspend registration for that particular route until further notice.

Besides the helicopter tour, the new itineraries also include an evening tour to the wetlands or a nocturnal tour to World Heritage sites, both accompanied by photography workshops taught by professionals. AL